Shooting leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries in Willow Spring, Wake County Sheriff's Office says

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Monday evening that left two men with "life-threatening injuries."

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Panther Lake Road in Willow Spring.

Deputies found two men with serious injuries from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The sheriff's office said a suspect is in custody. No other details were immediately provided.

"We do not believe there is any threat to the community," the WSCO said in a release.

Deputies and investigators remained at the scene late Monday evening working to determine what led up to the shooting.

An ABC11 news crew is working to gather more information at the scene.