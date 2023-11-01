Wilson birthday party shooting suspect turns self in 3 days after incident at fairgrounds

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 18-year-old accused of opening fire on a birthday party in Wilson turned himself in three days after the shooting happened.

Braulio Fuentes Martinez was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a stolen firearm.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the Wilson County Fairgrounds on Sunday morning. Fuentes Martinez, a senior at Southern Nash High School, was asked to leave a birthday party there; investigators said he then went to his car and returned with a gun.

Police said he then opened fire, injuring four people. All four have since been released from the hospital.