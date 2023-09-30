WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Deputies investigating death of 5 month old in Wilson County

WTVD logo
Saturday, September 30, 2023 1:13AM
Deputies investigating infant's death as homicide
EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies investigating infant's death as homicide

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a five-month-old as a homicide.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to do a welfare check in the 6000 block of Little Rock Church Road just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived they found an unresponsive 5-month-old infant.

Deputies performed CPR until EMS arrived. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The infant's cause of death is unknown.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW