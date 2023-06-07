23 vehicles involved in crash near Wilson, Wayne counties

At least one person on a stretcher was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least 23 vehicles were involved in a massive chain reaction crash in Wilson.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene on I-795 near the Wilson and Wayne county lines.

It's unclear how many other people may've been hurt.

The highway has reopened, but it was closed for several hours, as tow trucks and law enforcement worked to clear the scene.