Wilson County deputy involved in fiery overnight crash

The deputy's car went down a hill and caught fire. We do not know the deputy's condition at this time.

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wilson County deputy was involved in a fiery overnight crash.

ABC11 was on the scene and investigators say it happened just before 11 p.m. on Bullstone Road near the town of Sims.

The jeep involved ended up in the woods.

One of the four people inside was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person's condition is still unknown.