Wilson man charged with murder in woman's stabbing death

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wilson man is behind bars after police said he stabbed a woman to death Friday.Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police officers responded to Dewey Street and Sauls Street and found 38-year-old Lavonda M. Lucas of Wilson, with stab wounds to her chest.She was taken to Wilson Medical Center and then to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment but died from her injuries.While conducting an investigation, police encountered Steven T. Cameron, 52, of Wilson. Police said Cameron told them that he had stabbed the victim.Cameron had a laceration to his hand, police said, and after further investigation, Cameron was charged with one count of murder and taken to jail for processing.Police did not say whether the incident was random or whether Cameron and Lucas knew each other.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.