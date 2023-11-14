Laking Frederick Smith, 18, and Kelsie Amonte Barnes, 25, are the two suspected in a shooting that injured 1 person and scared several more.

2 people charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Wilson drive-by shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people face multiple attempted murder charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Wilson on Friday.

It happened in broad daylight at a home on Vance Street.

Wilson Police Department said Laking Frederick Smith, 18, fired dozens of shots out of a car into a home and vehicle. Kelsie Amonte Barnes, 25, was also arrested for allegedly driving the car used in the shooting.

The pair face seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, 46 counts of discharging a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The pair are being held without bond at the Wilson County Jail.