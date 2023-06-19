Father shoots, kills suspect who threatened his juvenile daughter, police say

WILSON'S MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father shot and killed an intruder Sunday who had reportedly threatened his young daughter. Wilson's Mill Police said.

According to the JoCo Report, police officers and Johnston County sheriff's deputies responded to Parker Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress with someone shot.

Police Chief A.Z. Williams told the JoCo Report that it appeared the suspect entered the home's backyard where children were playing outside. He apparently tried to accost an 11-year-old girl.

Other children ran inside and alerted the parents.

Police said the 23-year-old suspect tried to follow the children inside and violently shook the door handle.

The homeowner then shot the intruder. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Williams said the family did not know the attacker.

The case remains under investigation.