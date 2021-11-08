Boxed wine spills all over highway when tractor-trailer overturns in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer sent boxed wine all over a highway in Winston-Salem Monday morning.The crash happened on Highway 421 at Peters Creek Parkway.The tractor-trailer overturned during the crash.The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to help clean up the mess. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.Video showed dozens of boxes of wine scattered across the highway.