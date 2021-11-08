Boxed wine spills all over highway when tractor-trailer overturns in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer sent boxed wine all over a highway in Winston-Salem Monday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 421 at Peters Creek Parkway.

The tractor-trailer overturned during the crash.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to help clean up the mess. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

Video showed dozens of boxes of wine scattered across the highway.
