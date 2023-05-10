A man was shot and killed at an apartment community in Garner on Monday afternoon.

Woman arrested for murder in Garner shooting

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing a murder charge in connection to a recent shooting in Garner.

Patee Lachelle Bell will make her first court appearance today.

The investigation began Monday after Garner Police Department found a body in a residential area.

Investigators told ABC11 they received reports of a shooting just before 2 p.m. at a residential area on Kentucky Drive, just off Benson Road.

The person killed has not yet been identified.

Several residents interviewed by police said they heard shots but no one said they witnessed the shooting or saw the shooter.

