Homicide investigation underway after reported shooting at residential area in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after Garner Police Department found a body in a residential area.

Investigators told ABC11 they received reports of a shooting at a residential area on Kentucky Drive, just off Benson Road.

When they arrived, officers found a body in the area. The body has not yet been identified.

Garner Police Department Public Information Officer told ABC11 the case was being investigated as a homicide. On Facebook, the department said there was no reason to believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.

