Police have arrested a second person in connection with a fatal shooting at a Raleigh motel last month On Thursday, officers said they arrested 26-year-old Dachia Evans in the shooting at a Knights Inn that killed 23-year-old Davelle Shaunduke McMoore and injured 53-year-old Terry Vernette Blossom.Evans has been charged with murder.The day after the shooting, police announced arrested 33-year-old Eric Chambers and charged him with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.The incident happened on Aug. 21 just after 9:30 p.m. at the Knights Inn off New Bern Avenue in southeast Raleigh just before 9:45 p.m.When officers arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.Both were taken to WakeMed, where McMoore was later declared dead.