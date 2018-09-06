Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel

Eric Chambers has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old man. (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police have arrested a second person in connection with a fatal shooting at a Raleigh motel last month.

On Thursday, officers said they arrested 26-year-old Dachia Evans in the shooting at a Knights Inn that killed 23-year-old Davelle Shaunduke McMoore and injured 53-year-old Terry Vernette Blossom.

Evans has been charged with murder.

The day after the shooting, police announced arrested 33-year-old Eric Chambers and charged him with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Eric Chambers



The incident happened on Aug. 21 just after 9:30 p.m. at the Knights Inn off New Bern Avenue in southeast Raleigh just before 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to WakeMed, where McMoore was later declared dead.

