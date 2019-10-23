Woman found dead at Fayetteville Travel Inn, 'suspicious death investigation' underway

NOW: @FayettevillePD say a woman was found dead inside a room at the Travel Inn along north Eastern blvd. Investigation ongoing #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/BvY5wNP1Bb — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 23, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was found dead at a Fayetteville motel on Wednesday afternoon and a 'suspicious death investigation' is underway.Officials said it happened just after 4:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police said they found a body in one of the rooms of a Travel Inn at the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators in the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit are actively investigating.Police did not yet release the name of the victim.Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).