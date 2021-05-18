Man sought after woman found shot, killed in Raleigh: Police

Santago White

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon.Officers responded to the 700 block of Ileagnus Road just after 2 p.m. and found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was identified as Sharen White, 47.Raleigh police said later Tuesday evening Santago Oslo White, 56, has been charged with murder in Sharen White's death and is being sought by officers.If anyone has seen White or believes they know his whereabouts, they are asked to call Raleigh Police immediately.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.