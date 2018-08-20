Woman killed by alligator while walking dog on Hilton Head Island

Authorities say a person is dead after being attacked by an alligator. (KTRK)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina --
A woman has been found dead after an alligator attack in a popular vacation and golf destination.

The attack happened just after 9:30 a.m. local time in a gated community on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw a woman being attacked by an alligator. Following the attack, the woman's body was recovered from a lagoon by fire personnel.

The woman was believed to be walking her dog near a golf course at the time. The dog did not appear to be harmed during the incident.

The victim's age and identity have not been released.

The Sheriff's Office Environmental Crimes Unit, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Sea Pines Security are on-scene looking for the gator, which is reported to be 8 feet long.
