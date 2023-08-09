Woman shot at Wake County social services building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot Wednesday at Wake County's primary location for social services and child welfare programs.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the government building on Swinburne Street in East Raleigh near WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A witness at the scene told ABC11 she saw two women arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Raleigh Police Department said there is no ongoing threat to the community but did not released any further details about what happened.

