New birth control pill to become available over-the-counter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new birth control pill will soon be available over the counter. It is expected to be released later this month or early April, according to the manufacturer.

ABC11 spoke with women in Raleigh who shared their thoughts about the over-the-counter pill.

"Initial thoughts," said Natalie Bishop. "Well, first of all, surprised. I hadn't heard that yet. "

"I think that it's a good idea," said Katielyn Kourtsounis."I personally, my OBGYN is a few hours away"

Opill is the first over-the-counter birth control pill that will be available online, and in stores. This daily over-the-counter version works similarly to birth control options already on the market minus the doctor's visit and prescription.

"The Food and Drug Administration does review extensive data before making decisions about medications that are available," said Doctor Jonas Swartz of Duke Health. " And my understanding is that there's often different pathways depending on whether a company wants to apply for something to be available by prescription or available over the counter."

Doctors said this will improve barriers to access to prevent pregnancy. However, they suggest it should be used as a bridge option.

"We know that it's hard to get to the doctor maybe, or to a health care provider," said Doctor Jonas Swartz. "It may be expensive. We also know in North Carolina, there are many maternity deserts and contraceptive deserts."

Many women are happy about breaking down barriers when it comes to women's health but still have concerns when it comes to young teens just starting their cycle.

"A lot of people just aren't educated," said Kourtsounis. "So I think if we had more education on contraceptives and just different things, I think it would go a long way."

Curently, Opill is expected to cost $20 a month or $50 for three months. It's not clear right now if it would be covered by insurance just yet.

"We don't need doctors to be the gatekeeper for contraception," said Swartz. "People can make those decisions for themselves and have those options."