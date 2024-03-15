The Women's Center of Wake County issues urgent call for donated supplies

Donations can be made at its warehouse in Raleigh on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m

Donations can be made at its warehouse in Raleigh on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m

Donations can be made at its warehouse in Raleigh on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m

Donations can be made at its warehouse in Raleigh on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Women's Center in Raleigh has put out an urgent call for donations.

The day shelter, which serves women experiencing homelessness in Wake County, posted on social media it needs daily supplies specifically coffee, creamer, napkins, bowls, and plastic cutlery.

ALSO SEE: Target to officially launch new 'express self-checkout' policy Sunday | What shoppers need to know

"On an average day, we see probably 80 to 100 women come in so we have a lot of coffee drinkers," explained Amy Smith, Executive Director of The Women's Center. "And, to provide them with basic needs including two meals a day, and then make sure that they have resources that they need to be safe overnight.

We take clothing donations pretty much every day and rely on a lot of the clothing donations to provide for the women and their basic needs that we have here. We also accept donations of hygiene items so any unused makeup and hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

And then, we also regularly need donations of bottled water, toilet paper, and paper towels just to meet the need and the demand of the women that come in each day. We also are looking for community volunteers to help us provide breakfast and lunch for women. We've got a signup page on our website."

Donations can be made on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the warehouse door on the side of The Women's Center near The Alamo Draft House at 2200 New Bern Avenue in Raleigh and monetary donations can be made online.