The changes come as shoppers have grown frustrated with self-checkout systems that can be slow and unreliable

Target to officially launch new self-checkout policy Sunday | What shoppers need to know

Target has officially launched its new self-checkout policy and it's set to start next week.

Target's new self-checkout policy starts Sunday at stores nationwide.

You'll need to have 10 items or less to use the Express Self-Checkout registers.

At the same time, Target is opening more traditional checkouts where employees can ring up customers with larger orders.

The retailer tested the system back in the fall at 200 stores and found self-checkout moved twice as fast by limiting the number of items.

