Johnston County man facing multiple counts of felony secret peeping at Greenville Target

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County man is facing several charges after police said a customer at a Target recorded him putting his phone on the ground under a woman's skirt.

The Greenville Police Department (GPD) said 21-year-old Thomas Elliott of Clayton was arrested Monday after a customer became suspicious that he was following her. Police said she then watched Elliott and recorded him on her cell phone. The customer then confronted him as she continued recording and alerted store security and police.

The customer's video has since gone viral on social media.

Elliott was later arrested by the Clayton Police Department and taken to the Johnston County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

After reviewing Target security footage, GPD said Elliott faces two additional charges for felony secret peeping. Police issued a warrant Thursday after identifying three separate victims at the store on Monday morning. Elliott faces five counts of secret peeping in total.

According to ABC11 affiliate WCTI, court documents revealed that investigators believe Elliot used a cell phone to take photos under an employee's clothes without her consent in March.

That incident allegedly happened at the Opendoor Church in Winterville where Elliott was an employee. Winterville police told WCTI that the warrants came over Thursday.

Leaders of the Opendoor Church released a statement saying "We are taking this situation extremely seriously. Thomas Elliott was immediately terminated upon notification of his arrest on Monday. Additionally, he is no longer permitted on our properties,"

Elliott was a volunteer at Eastern Elementary School in Pitt County. The school also released a statement following Elliott's arrest:

"The individual will not be returning to our campuses as a volunteer or hired as an employee," the school said.

GPD said detectives are continuing to review content on Elliott's electronic devices and have not found evidence of inappropriate contact with children.