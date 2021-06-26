job fair

Crabtree Valley Mall holding two day job fair for nearly 40 businesses

(Courtesy of Crabtree Valley Mall)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're looking for a job at one of Raleigh's top shopping destinations, Crabtree Valley Mall will be hosting a two-day job fair for nearly 40 businesses.

The job fair is looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions for its retail and restaurant industries.

From Monday, June 28 to Tuesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following stores will be accepting applications:
  • Crabtree
  • Verizon
  • Southern Marsh
  • Brooks Brothers
  • T-Mobile
  • J. Crew
  • Best Buy
  • Ann Taylor
  • Tommy Bahama
  • Chapel Hill Tire
  • Soma
  • Sephora
  • Kay Jewelers
  • White House Black Market
  • My Eye Dr.
  • Soma
  • Bailey's Fine Jewelry
  • Lovesac
  • Macy's
  • Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)
  • Carmen! Carmen!
  • Tuft and Needle
  • Altar'd State
  • Soft Kicks
  • Dippin' Dots
  • Fox Eye Care Center
  • Express
  • LensCrafters
  • You Love Selfies
  • Francesca's
  • Oakley
  • The Children's Place
  • Zale's
  • Dakota Watch
  • Hollister
  • Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi
  • Yankee Candle
  • Something Custom Printed
  • Starbucks


Click here here to see where each store is located.
