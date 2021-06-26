Crabtree Valley Mall holding two day job fair for nearly 40 businesses

Crabtree

Verizon

Southern Marsh

Brooks Brothers

T-Mobile

J. Crew

Best Buy

Ann Taylor

Tommy Bahama

Chapel Hill Tire

Soma

Sephora

Kay Jewelers

White House Black Market

My Eye Dr.

Soma

Bailey's Fine Jewelry

Lovesac

Macy's

Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)

Carmen! Carmen!

Tuft and Needle

Altar'd State

Soft Kicks

Dippin' Dots

Fox Eye Care Center

Express

LensCrafters

You Love Selfies

Francesca's

Oakley

The Children's Place

Zale's

Dakota Watch

Hollister

Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi

Yankee Candle

Something Custom Printed

Starbucks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're looking for a job at one of Raleigh's top shopping destinations, Crabtree Valley Mall will be hosting a two-day job fair for nearly 40 businesses.The job fair is looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions for its retail and restaurant industries.From Monday, June 28 to Tuesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following stores will be accepting applications: