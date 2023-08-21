25-year-old man identified as worker killed after propane tank bursts in Nash County

CASTALIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker was killed in an accident involving a propane tank, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

It happened about 11 a.m. at a property in the 16600 block of Red Bud Road and involved an employee of L.H. Dickens who was filling a propane tank for a farmer when it burst and part of the tank struck him. The worker died at the scene from his injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the victim was identified as Francis Earl Johnson Jr., 25, of Louisburg.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office investigated and concluded that no foul play was suspected.

No other details were immediately released.