World's Ugliest Dog contest brings comPETitive pooches to CA

Sunday, March 5, 2023 2:31PM
World's Ugliest Dog contest in CA accepts ruff-looking entries
If there's one thing that is attractive about the event, it's the prize money of $1,500.

PETALUMA, California -- The fur will soon fly again for a competition in which contenders aim to be the worst in show.

It's the annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest and its' time to get comPETitive.

Dog owners from near and far with converge on a California farm to peddle their unsightly pooches for the title.

The event organizers will select contestants based on pictures and profiles that owners submit online.

