WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video captures driver going wrong way on I-85 in Vance County

WTVD logo
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 2:20AM
Video captures driver going wrong way on I-85 in Vance County
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are trying to track down a wrong-way driver in Vance County.

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are trying to track down a wrong-way driver in Vance County.

A viewer sent a video to ABC11. In it, you can see a white pickup going in the opposite direction of traffic on Interstate 85 South near Exit 220.

It happened Friday.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol said they are aware of the incident but have been unable to find the driver.

Numerous people called law enforcement about the driver.

If you know anything about that driver, you're asked to call the authorities.

Fortunately, it appears no one was hurt in the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW