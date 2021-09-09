YMCAs in need of staffing help, hosting job fairs in Wake, Chatham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- YMCAs have many great programs available for students before and after school but there is a problem: They need people to lead them.
Just like many other industries and businesses, the YMCA is in need of some staffing help, particularly for its counselor programs.
The Y is hiring a number of positions throughout the Triangle. Lifeguards, bus drivers, but also the counselor positions that help take care of students before, after and during track out for children.
Kim Keith, the vice president for youth development, used to be one of the counselors. Now, as a leader, she said the program not only enriched the students but gave her the leadership skills and experience she needed to follow her dreams.
The Y is holding a job fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Finley YMCA in Raleigh.
Keith encourages anyone who is interested to apply
"For young people who are in school who need some after-school hours, for retirees who are looking for a part-time job and who enjoy working with children, I know as a high-schooler myself learning like problem-solving and conflict resolution, public speaking, those are all things I learned at the Y," Keith said.
In addition to Sunday's hiring event, the Y will have four other opportunities.
Sept. 12: A.E. Finley YMCA 3 - 5 p.m.
Sept. 14: Taylor Family YMCA 6 - 8 p.m.
Sept. 15: Alexander Family YMCA 6 - 8 p.m.
Sept. 16: Kraft Family YMCA 6 - 8 p.m.
September 20:Central Carolina Community College (Pittsboro) 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
