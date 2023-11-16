1 person dead after shooting at gun club in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Youngsville police are investigating after one person was shot and killed at a gun club Wednesday.

According to the Youngsville Police Department, officers and Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident involving a gunshot wound at the Youngsville Gun Club at 132 Franklin Park. After attempted aid, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Youngsville Police Department at (919) 925-3401