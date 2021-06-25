Community & Events

Summer campers spend day with Wake County deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is working to build stronger relationships in the community.

The latest form of that effort came with a Youth Day event, where summer campers got to spend the day with deputies.

"I'm excited because I get to ask new questions and figure out new things," said a Boys and Girls Club member.

Learning more about law enforcement equipment and resources like the drone and their K-9 unit, 110 kids ranging from 9 to 15 years old participated in the activity day.

"We get to do the experience of being with deputies and sheriffs and stuff like that," said a Boys and Girls Club member.

"t's very important that they know that we are here for them," said Master Deputy Michael McDuffie, WCSO.

Research from the National Institute of Justice says kids who are exposed to violence are more likely to have difficulty in school, abuse substances and act aggressively. That's why Deputy McDuffie says programs like these are so important.

"If we can communicate with them and give them an idea of what we do, how we do it, and why we do it...then they will understand too," he said.

After a day full of conversation and learning, they rounded it all out with a game of kickball-campers versus law enforcement.
