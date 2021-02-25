Raleigh Convention Center to host youth volleyball tournament this weekend; 2,300 people from 7 states expected

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A major youth volleyball tournament will bring nearly 2,300 participants to Wake County this weekend.MAPL Raleigh is an annual, elite-level volleyball tournament put on by Triangle Volleyball.It will be the first major event to be held at the Raleigh Convention Center since the facility closed due to the pandemic last year.Coaches and athletes of 160 teams will be there.Participants will come from seven states and the District of Columbia.The tournament is projected to generate more than $2 million in economic impact to Wake County.Participants will be utilizing 14 hotels throughout Wake County.Organizers say the event will take place in a controlled environment that incorporates all local, state, and national public health guidance and complies, without exception, with the guidelines outlined by the NCDHHS for youth and mature sports programs.According to MAPL Raleigh, attendance will be equivalent to approximately 10% of what would normally be allowed to play in the Raleigh Convention Center.All participants will be wearing masks, even while playing and no spectators, including families of athletes, will be allowed in the convention center.The event will be played at two venues, Triangle Volleyball Club and the Raleigh Convention Center.