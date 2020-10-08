'The Hangover' star Zach Galifianakis reminds North Carolina to register to vote in time for 2020 election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's first son of comedy has described himself as a "one-man wolfpack" before. But when it comes to voting, Zach Galifianakis wants his voice (and yours) to join the masses.
Galifianakis, known for his roles in "The Hangover" movies and "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis" shorts on Funny or Die, leads a new online PSA encouraging North Carolinians to register to vote.
The funnyman tells viewers to go to the North Carolina DMV website if they have a driver's license and a social security number.
"It takes less than five minutes," Galifianakis said. "Not to brag, but I did it in less than four."
If you don't have a driver's license, you can ask your board of elections office, library, DMV, or high school for an application. Friday is the deadline to register in North Carolina. Early voting in the state begins Thursday, Oct. 15.
The PSA was posted by NowThis News, a progressive political-focused online outlet.
Galifianakis was born and raised in Wilkesboro and went to N.C. State, finishing one credit short of graduating. The 51-year-old does have a political background as his uncle, Nick Galifianakis, was a North Carolina Congressman and ran against Jesse Helms in 1972 for the U.S. Senate.
"Voting in North Carolina is easy but you must be registered and you have to do that by October 9th," Galifianakis said. "Please vote. Please."
If you wish to register to vote or have questions, ABC11 has a handy list of resources to help you.
