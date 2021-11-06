Real Estate

Zillow no longer flipping homes: What that means for the Triangle

EMBED <>More Videos

Zillow no longer flipping homes: What that means for the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zillow announced this week that it is no longer making cash offers on homes, ending the widely known real estate company's quick-buy, home-flipping operation known as Zillow Offers.

In shutting down its Triangle operations, Zillow is leaving one of the hottest housing markets in the country.

What does that mean for buyers and sellers in the region? ABC11 spoke with News & Observer reporter Ben Sessoms about the effect Zillow's decision could mean for the Triangle.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.


Read more from the N&O's reporting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateraleighwake countyhousing marketreal estatewake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News