Zillow no longer flipping homes: What that means for the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zillow announced this week that it is no longer making cash offers on homes, ending the widely known real estate company's quick-buy, home-flipping operation known as Zillow Offers.
In shutting down its Triangle operations, Zillow is leaving one of the hottest housing markets in the country.
What does that mean for buyers and sellers in the region? ABC11 spoke with News & Observer reporter Ben Sessoms about the effect Zillow's decision could mean for the Triangle.
