New 87 acre winery, brewery opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The summer like temps we've been seeing in the triangle are good for the bottom line, especially if you have an outdoor area.

For ZincHouse Winery and Brewery in Durham, it's been a game changer.

"When we first opened, you know, you only hope and pray. I hope everybody you know, somebody comes and likes what we did and they just kept growing and growing," said owner Kimberly Tenoever.

Tenover opened the vineyard, brewery, and event space with her husband Mike in October.

"Mike and I both love wine," she said.

They're still trying to figure out projections and outlooks but have already realized the demand is great in the rapidly growing area.

"We'd get some of these really, really beautiful days. And then we were packed out here. I mean, it looked like a festival, literally. It was almost like Woodstock," Tenoever said. "Definitely good for business because we've got a lot of outdoor space."

With all the new business they are already making plans to expand.

"We started out with 45 acres and now we're up to about 87 acres. And we're putting in another 17,000 square foot building, primarily for cooperate events and weddings," Tenoever said. "We know that there's a need"

