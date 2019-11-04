Wake Forest home was being used to make psychedelic drug that was put in vape pens, sheriff's office says

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office made one of its largest single-day drug busts last week -- arresting two people who were allegedly operating a drug lab inside a Wake Forest home.

Daniel Ray Hawkins, 33, and Benjamin Blake Lumpkin, 35, were arrested last week at a home on Flaherty Avenue in Wake Forest.

The sheriff's office said the house was used to produce the hallucinogenic drug, Dimethyltryptamine or DMT.



The men were allegedly putting the drugs in vape pens.

A shotgun was also seized from the home.

According to the sheriff's office, there have only been three DMT labs located in North Carolina.

Members of the Wake County Drugs and Vice Unit have found two of the three in the state's history.

Total street value of the bust was estimated to be almost $4 million.

Lumpkin and Hawkins were charged with Manufacture of a Schedule I, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Precursors and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Both are currently in the Wake County Justice Center under a $835,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countywake forestarreste cigarettesvapingdrug bustdrugs
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
Community rallies as Cary girl hit by car clings to life
Wife of Iran hostage reflects on standoff's 40th anniversary
SUV linked to deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Durham, police say
Former UNC Board chairman Smith to step off board entirely
Raleigh painting fire hydrants yellow -- and that will save you money
Fayetteville police looking for 3 men involved in Halloween murder
Show More
Pilot reported autopilot issues before crash at Umstead Park
Hundreds of Okla. inmates released in largest commutation in US history
New taco restaurant to open in downtown Raleigh
Man killed in double shooting at Raleigh apartment
NC boy killed at church Halloween event
More TOP STORIES News