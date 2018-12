1 dead after tree falls on car in Matthews

Traffic Alert



E. John St. is closed near Charles Buckley Way due to a fallen tree onto a vehicle. Emergency crews are on scene now. Please plan an alternate route of Hwy. 74.



Town of Matthews, NC

Matthews Fire & EMS — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) December 9, 2018

One person died after a tree fell on a car in Matthews on Sunday afternoon, WSOC reports. The accident, which was weather related, caused police to close down East John Street near Charles Buckley Way as crews worked the scene.Police are telling drivers to use Highway 74 as an alternate route.