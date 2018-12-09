1 dead after tree falls on car in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person died after a tree fell on a car in Matthews on Sunday afternoon, WSOC reports.

The accident, which was weather related, caused police to close down East John Street near Charles Buckley Way as crews worked the scene.


Police are telling drivers to use Highway 74 as an alternate route.

