Multiple shots fired, 1 injured in shooting outside 'El Piano Bar' in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a shooting outside of a Cary bar Monday evening.

According to the Town of Cary, a car pulled up in front of El Piano Bar at 101 Reed St. near East Chatham Street and multiple shots were fired. The Cary Police Department said the shooting was not random and investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officials said one person has non-life threatening injuries after the shooting.

No suspect information is currently available.

