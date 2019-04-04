CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a rollover crash in Cumberland County.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on H Bullard Road and Clifton McNeill Road.
Officials said the driver of a pickup lost control and flipped the truck over.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
1 killed after rollover crash in Cumberland County
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News