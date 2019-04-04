Disasters & Accidents

1 killed after rollover crash in Cumberland County

EMBED <>More Videos

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a rollover crash in Cumberland County.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on H Bullard Road and Clifton McNeill Road.

Officials said the driver of a pickup lost control and flipped the truck over.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscumberland countycumberland county newsperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Limit food trucks and parking? Raleigh wants to make Glenwood South safer
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
'Disappointing:' Immigration advocates react to bill that would force sheriffs to work with ICE
Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
2 men arrested, charged after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Holly Grove middle-schoolers win $110,000 national prize for safety invention
Show More
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host Media Day two weeks before home opener
FDA investigating cases of seizures after vaping
Durham businessman charged with bribery also spent big money on Democrats
Camel burger? Scorpion cocktail? It's exotic meat month at this Durham eatery
More TOP STORIES News