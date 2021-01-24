Man killed, another hurt in overnight Harnett County shooting, sheriff says

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that happened overnight in Spring Lake.The shooting happened near 278 Connie Court just before 1 a.m.Sheriff Wayne Coats was on scene and told ABC11 news crews that deputies found two people shot. One man was found dead on the front porch and another man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.The sheriff said the condition of the second man was unknown and more information would be released later in the day.