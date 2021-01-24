fatal shooting

Man killed, another hurt in overnight Harnett County shooting, sheriff says

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that happened overnight in Spring Lake.

The shooting happened near 278 Connie Court just before 1 a.m.


Sheriff Wayne Coats was on scene and told ABC11 news crews that deputies found two people shot. One man was found dead on the front porch and another man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The sheriff said the condition of the second man was unknown and more information would be released later in the day.


See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring lakeharnett countyfatal shootingharnett county newsdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man dies a day after being found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
West Virginia man dies from injuries after Fayetteville shooting
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks, police say
Robbery suspect shot, killed by man in self-defense, Durham police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 1st known case of UK COVID-19 variant
NC megachurch draws heat from health official for large performance
Alleged Capitol rioter accused of threatening to 'assassinate' AOC
Man, child seriously injured in Lumberton shooting, police say
Womxn's March on Raleigh goes virtual amid pandemic
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
Show More
Small plane crashes into Lake Norman injuring pilot, officials say
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Raleigh Christmas light display owner faces secret peeping charges
Very few COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste, health workers say
NC attorney general calls on FDA to ban menthol cigarettes
More TOP STORIES News