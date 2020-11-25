Shopping

Advocacy group puts out '10 Worst Toys' list this holiday season

A missile launcher, a Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber and Black Panther-inspired claws have made one group's list for "10 Worst Toys" of the 2020 holiday season.

The consumer advocacy group World Against Toys Causing Harm or W.A.T.C.H. said parents should watch out for toys that contain small parts or that put your child at risk for injury or death.

There are an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year.

W.A.T.C.H. said that although the toys are meant for fun, many contain hidden hazards that put children at risk.



W.A.T.C.H. reports a child is brought to the emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.

The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, is calling the watchlist needlessly alarmist.
