College students across the country will soon be getting financial aid payments in a new way and a local bank is helping make it happen.

How Bankmobile Vibe and First Carolina Bank are helping college students

The program is called Bankmobile Vibe and First Carolina Bank will use it to get payments to 800,000 college students in North Carolina and across the United States.

ABC11's Steve Daniels learned the details about how it works from First Carolina CEO Ron Day. Watch the video above for the complete conversation.