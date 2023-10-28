Knightdale police searching for man in connection with bank robbery

Knightdale police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery Friday.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Knightdale police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of America Friday morning.

The Knightdale Police Department responded to calls about a robbery at the Bank of America at 6636 Knightdale Boulevard. Police said a man entered the bank, led witnesses to believe that he had a weapon, and demanded money. The man then robbed the bank before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"There are no known threats to the community," said Deputy Chief Orlando Soto in a release. "And this is being investigated as an isolated incident."

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knightdale Police Department at 919-217-2263.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!