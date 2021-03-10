16-year-old Orange County boy missing since Tuesday has been found safe

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nicholas Woodrum has been located.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Facebook page, he is back with his family.

"We are grateful for everyone's compassion and concern. Special thanks to the Durham Police Department."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Durham Police Department are actively looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Officials said Nicholas Robert Woodrum left his home Tuesday morning to run an errand and never came back.

His parents looked for him for several hours and then reported him missing.

Woodrum is a student at Eno River Academy.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 112 pounds. He has reddish brown hair, blue eyes, and freckles. When last seen, he was wearing a bright blue sweatshirt, jeans, and blue and white high top shoes.

He left home driving a blue Acura MDX, license plate YYH-3942, that has a bike rack on the back.

The sheriff's office said Woodrum's cellphone was found near the McDonald's on Guess Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call (919) 245-2915.
