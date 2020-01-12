Officers arrest 2 after standoff, shot fired at Motel 6 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers arrested two men after a standoff at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department, a caller said they heard a gunshot in one of the rooms at the motel.

When officers arrived, the people inside the room would not communicate or cooperate with them.

Crisis Negotiation Team officers arrived and were able to arrest the two men inside the room. Fayetteville Police Department said both of the men may have been under the influence of an "illegal substance."

Officers said no one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleshots firedfayetteville police departmentstandoff
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Goldsboro PD investigates officer-involved shooting
Woman stabbed during convenience store robbery
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car
Man shot 5 times in Fayetteville
Warm Again
NC State grad among those killed when Ukrainian plane shot down
Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer visits Triangle, tours McDougald Terrace
Show More
UNC alumna graduates from NASA astronaut program
Displaced McDougald Terrace residents vent frustrations during forum
NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
Clemson clutches historic win against Tar Heels in OT game, 79-76
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News