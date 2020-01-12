Officers arrest 2 after standoff, shot fired at Motel 6 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers arrested two men after a standoff at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard on Sunday morning.According to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department, a caller said they heard a gunshot in one of the rooms at the motel.When officers arrived, the people inside the room would not communicate or cooperate with them.Crisis Negotiation Team officers arrived and were able to arrest the two men inside the room. Fayetteville Police Department said both of the men may have been under the influence of an "illegal substance."Officers said no one was injured.