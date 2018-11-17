2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville

| Traffic Crash - Road Closure |



Bingham Drive is currently CLOSED in both directions between Bailey Lake Road and Lakeridge Drive due to an extremely serious crash. Plan on using an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sOyF6zmWC9 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 17, 2018

Officials say two people were killed in a wreck involving two cars Saturday afternoon.The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Bingham Drive near Pepperbush Drive.Authorities said Bingham Drive is currently closed in both directions between Bailey Lake Road and Lakeridge Drive due to the crash.No names have been released. Check back for updates.