UNC ophthalmologist killed in head-on crash in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A UNC medical resident died in a weekend crash in Sanford.

The crash happened Saturday night on NC-87 near Frank Wicker Road in Lee County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Davis Anugo was driving south on the highway when the driver of a GMC Yukon crossed over the center line and hit Anugo head-on.

Anugo died in the crash. He was an ophthalmologist at UNC's School of Medicine. He had degrees from Binghamton University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

The driver and passenger of the Yukon were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the Yukon to cross the center line. No charges have been filed.