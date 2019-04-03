Crime & Safety

2 men arrested, charged after person shot near Durham County courthouse

EMBED <>More Videos

Two men are in custody after shooting a person near the Durham County courthouse, officials say.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a shooting near the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mangum Street and Dillard Street. One person was shot multiple times.

Equaan Straiter, 29, and Jordan Armand Terrell, 25, both of Durham, are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Equaan Straiter, left, and Jordan Terrell



Officials said an altercation took place near the courthouse before a person was shot multiple times. The victim then walked to the courthouse and collapsed.

A Durham Police Department spokesperson said the victim's injuries were serious.



Following a 10-minute police chase, two suspects in connection with the shooting were taken into custody after crashing their white SUV near Hardee Street and East Geer Street.

Below is video of a white SUV crashed in the same area that ABC11 crews saw Wednesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

This white SUV stopped on Geer Street was possibly connected to the Durham courthouse shooting.



"I'll say it's unfortunate. I don't think the public's in danger. It was targeted. It was not a random act," Durham Police Department Spokesperson Wil Glenn said.

One witness told ABC11 crews they saw one person "unloading his clip" in front of the courthouse.



The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released.

Kareemah Little has dropped her son off at the courthouse moments before the shooting.

"I say about five, 10 minutes later, I get a text message that it was a shooting down here, and I turned around and it was blocked off," Little said. "The first thing I thought about was my son."

Little said she's saddened by all of the shootings that have taken place nationally.

"It's a shame that we got so much stuff going on in this world, especially in Durham. The summer ain't even hit yet and we're just losing so many of our younger generation. It's not making any sense."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetydurhamdurham countycrimearrestshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC guard Coby White declares for the NBA Draft
Durham charter school evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
Wegmans announces opening date for Raleigh store
Lawmakers want to give teachers $400 a year to buy classroom supplies
Royal Caribbean cancels next 3 cruises for Oasis of the Seas
Woman credits electroshock therapy with improving her depression
'Weeks to live:' Family desperate for liver donor to save infant's life
Show More
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Live: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander
Rise Biscuits and Donuts to change its name
Alcohol sales at NC college sporting events one step closer
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
More TOP STORIES News