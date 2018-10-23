2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two men have been arrested and charged in the violent home invasion of a retired Orange County couple last week.

Authorities said Jason O'Neal Brown, 36, and Jodeci Mustaffa Gaddy, 25, were arrested and charged after being suspected of committing multiples crimes in Orange, Person, and Durham counties.

Last week, officials said David Laudicina woke up in the middle of the night after hearing his wife, Rebecca, screaming as she was being attacked by two men.

When he went to help her, the men started attacking him and demanding money.

Authorities said the suspects were also involved in a home invasion on Thursday in Person County where a woman said she was woken up in her home by two men, one of which pointed a gun at her and demanded guns and money.

During the home invasion, the woman was sexually assaulted and struck in the face with the gun.

In addition, the two men used a credit card near the Northgate Mall in Durham that they stole from the victim in the Person County home invasion, according to authorities.

Orange County investigators charged Brown and Gaddy with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, breaking and entering a motor vehicle; additional charges are pending.

Person County investigators also charged the two men with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible sex offense, attempted first-degree rape, attempted first-degree Murder, larceny, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Brown and Gaddy are being held in the Person County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to these matters should contact Investigator Jeff Ray at (919) 245-2975.
