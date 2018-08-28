Apex police searching for 2 men who led them on chase, rear-ended patrol car

Apex police are actively looking for two suspects who led them on a chase and rear-ended an officer's vehicle early Tuesday morning.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Around 2:30 a.m. police were called to Harbor Haven after reports of a suspicious vehicle call.

While following the car, officers tried to stop the driver, but he/she sped up and led police on a chase onto Highway 540 and then turned onto South Salem Street.

Officers continued following the vehicle after learning it was linked to an individual wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Three suspects jumped from the vehicle, leaving it in drive on Whiston Drive near Bramhall Court.

The car then rear-ended an officer's vehicle; the officer is OK.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects, Jonathan Lewis, 30, of Durham.

Authorities are still looking for two more suspects; two black males, one wearing a white hoodie and one wearing a grey hoodie.

They said that three or four cars had been broken into in the area where they originally saw the suspicious car.

Apex police are urging people to not only lock their cars but take your valuable outs of the car, especially any firearms.
