2 puppies found, 4 still missing after being stolen from Goldsboro home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --Two of six puppies have been found after they were stolen from a Goldsboro home on Christmas Eve.
"I love them," Amber Hinson said. "There were seven of them and now it's hard because I'm like, wait there's only one of them."
The Labrador-Pug mixes were only four and a half weeks old. The thief left behind one puppy Hinson calls "Little Pal" and his mom, Gracie.
The puppies were stolen along with Christmas presents.
Hinson said one of the male puppies was found in the road and a woman saved him. She said she received a message and picked the puppy up Saturday.
Hinson said she thinks someone dumped the puppy so they wouldn't get caught.
In addition, Wayne County officials said they found another female puppy that had been sold. The puppy was returned to Hinson on Monday.
If you have any information on the remaining stolen puppies, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1481.