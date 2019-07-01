2 teens charged with shooting 17-year-old in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teens have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old in Sanford on Sunday night.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Seventh and McIver streets.
Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to Duke University Hospital for treatment.
Two 15-year-old males were taken into the custody of North Carolina Department of Public Safety's Juvenile Justice Section and charged on juvenile petitions with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
