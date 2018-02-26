2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

Bailey Lee Scott (left) and Carlos Daniel DeJesus. (Wake County Detention Center)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Police said two teenagers sought in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Fuquay-Varina Walmart on Friday have turned themselves in.

Authorities said 17-year-old Bailey Lee Scott and 19-year-old Carlos Daniel DeJesus - both of Raleigh - turned themselves in about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Wake County Detention Center.

Scott was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder, and shooting into occupied property causing serious injury.

DeJesus was wanted for accessory after the fact for attempted murder.

Scott received a $1 million bond. DeJesus is being held on $500,000.

Officers said the shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1051 E. Broad St.

Police said Scott approached a black Ford F150 occupied by two people, engaged in a confrontation and shot several times into the vehicle.

Police said he then ran off and left in a white passenger four-door vehicle, possibly a Jetta or an Acura, with a possible tag with the letters "EMB."

The Ford pickup also drove away.

Police said they later found the two victims - ages 18 and 17 - at WakeMed Apex.

The 18-year-old victim was transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh. He was described as stable.

The 17-year-old victim remains stable at WakeMed Apex.

Despite the arrests, the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.
