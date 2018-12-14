Two Wake County men are facing charges for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with a 14-year-old boy they met online.Ryan Milewski, 33 of Apex, and Justin Thomas, 37 of Raleigh, are both charged with statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.According to the arrest warrants, the offenses happened July through October of this year.Apex police said the men met the boy online.Apex Capt. Ann Stephens encouraged parents to monitor their children's internet activity.The men are being held on $2 million bond.